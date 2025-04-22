U.K. Carrier HMS Prince of Wales Leaves for 8-month Pacific Deployment

HMS Prince of Wales (R09) and its escorts departed the Plymouth and Portsmouth naval bases on Tuesday, “beginning an eight-month mission to demonstrate U.K. and allied collective resolve and determination to maintain security and freedom from the Atlantic to the Pacific” reads a Royal Navy (RN) release.

The deployment, known as Operation Highmast, marks the second time the U.K. Carrier Strike Group has deployed to the Indo-Pacific. Its first deployment was in 2021, led by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08).

Between now and December, the CSG will conduct a series of exercises and operations with air, sea and land forces of a dozen allies in the Mediterranean, Middle East, South-east Asia, Japan and Australia.

“Working closely with partners from across the globe, Operation Highmast will demonstrate credible deterrence and our support to NATO and the rules-based international order,” said Commodore James Blackmore, commander, CSG25, in the release. “This will reaffirm that the UK is secure at home and strong abroad and reinforce the U.K.’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific.”

Operation Highmast has three aims, according to the Royal Navy: To declare the Queen Elizabeth-class carriers with all their constituent parts fully operational, reaffirm the U.K.’s commitment to NATO and maintain international security and prosperity. The deployment begins with around 2,500 military personnel – roughly 2,100 Britons, 200 Norwegians and a similar number of Canadians, and Spanish, rising to more than 4,500 for some of the key exercises as the force reaches the Indo-Pacific.

Over the next few days CSG25 will embark up to 24 F-35B Lightning II fighters along with Merlin and Wildcat helicopters before an exercise off France testing aerial defenses. It will then move into the Mediterranean to work with the Italian Cavour CSG and before heading east of Suez via the Red Sea. CSG25 will be operating under NATO command until it leaves the Mediterranean. The U.K. government has not given any indications as to whether CSG25 will carry out missions defending merchant shipping from Houthi attacks or launching strikes against the Houthis while in the Red Sea.

During the CSG21 deployment, U.S. Navy destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) deployed as part of the escort force, while Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 “Wake Island Avengers” operating F-35B Lightning II fighters embarked on Queen Elizabeth. VMFA 211 operated as part of the carrier air wing alongside Royal Air Force (RAF) No. 617 Squadron “Dambusters.”. For CSG25, no U.S. Navy surface ship or Marine fighter squadron are deployed with the CSG, though U.S. Navy surface ships likely will operate and integrate with it during parts of the deployment.

Once fully constituted for its initial phase, CSG25 will comprise of Prince of Wales, RN destroyer HMS Dauntless (D33), RN frigate HMS Richmond (F239), Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ville De Quebec (FFH332), Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen (F311) and fleet oiler HNoMS Maud (A530), Spanish Navy frigate ESPS Mendez Nunez (F-104), fleet oiler RFA Tidespring (A136) along with a RN Astute class submarine. The U.K. Prime Minister’s Office in a Monday release disclosed that Royal New Zealand Navy frigate HMNZS Te Kaha (F77) will join CSG25 in the Indian Ocean. Te Kaha is on a six month deployment in the Middle East, having set out from New Zealand in February making it likely that the New Zealand frigate will only be part of the CSG during its transit through the Middle East.

Richmond and Ville De Quebec departed Plymouth on Tuesday to join Prince of Wales and Dauntless, which departed the same day from Portsmouth. Tidespring is already at sea conducting training and heading to join the CSG. Richmond deployed as part of CSG21 and, for its CSG25 deployment, received an upgrade for its combat data systems. An RN release stated that Richmond was the first of its class to receive the integrated Link 16 Crypto Modernised system, which significantly improves the ship’s ability to share tactical situational awareness with other units, along with an interim capability commonly referred to as Joint Range Extension Application Protocol, which allows tactical data link information to be passed via satellite.

Roald Amundsen and Maud are inbound from Norway to join the CSG with the frigate deploying throughout with CSG25. Maud will sail with CSG25 for portions of the deployment, likely for the outbound leg and return leg in Europe. “A deployment with an aircraft carrier is one of the most advanced things we can do in maritime warfare, It places great demands on the crew, and it places great demands on being able to operate lightning-fast together with our closest allies,” said Rear Admiral Oliver Berdal, Commander of the Royal Norwegian Navy, in a release, “We will train on the most complex scenarios. This will make us even better equipped to meet our obligations – both nationally and as an important NATO nation – but not least if something were to happen elsewhere on the globe in the years to come.”

Spain’s Ministry of Defence stated that Mendez Nunez will deploy with CSG25 for a total of four months, departing in early August when the CSG heads toward the Philippines “At that point, the frigate will detach from the Carrier Strike Group and begin her return transit to Ferrol,” read the release. With CSG25 scheduled to take part in the U.S.-Australian-led multinational exercise Talisman Sabre in mid-July, it is likely Mendez Nunez will detach from the group around Australia following the exercise’s conclusion.

CSG25 will see two U.K. F-35 squadrons embarked on Prince of Wales, 809 Naval Air Squadron (NAS) “Immortals” and 617 Squadron with the deployment of both squadrons aimed at achieving full operating capability for the U.K. F-35B fleet, according to an RN release.

In comparison, the Italian Navy last year during its deployment of the Cavour CSG to the Indo-Pacific declared an initial operating capability for sea expeditionary-based operations during its deployment, which included participation in the Royal Australian Air Force Pitch Black exercise and live firing the F-35B’s AMRAAM missiles in the waters near Guam as part of the milestone requirements. Cavour CSG commander Rear Adm. Giancarlo Ciappina said that full operational capability for the Italian Navy’s sea expeditionary-based operations would be based on several benchmarks that would not require an operational campaign to achieve, such as numbers of F-35Bs in operational service, reaching a targeted sortie generation rate and training sufficient pilots for the aircraft.

The RN release stated that the F-35Bs of CSG25 will carry out extensive training and exercises with allies and partners who also fly the F-35. “At a time when the world is as unsettled as it is right now it’s hugely important that we get out and exercise with our allies and F-35 partners to prove the capability that we have in U.K. defense,” said Commander Nick Smith, commanding officer of 809 NAS, in the release.