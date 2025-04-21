Search

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 21, 2025

April 21, 2025 11:21 AM
USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 21, 2025, based on Navy and public data. In cases in which a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
295
(USS 234, USNS 61)		 101
(USS 72, USNS 29)		 60
(42 Deployed, 18 Local)

In Japan

Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors pose for a photo with visitors onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi during the 2025 Spring Festival on April 19, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan. Amphibious warship USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

America is set to leave Japan and shift homeports to San Diego later this year, USNI News learned. USS Tripoli (LHA-7) will replace America as the forward-deployed big-deck amphibious warship.

In the Coral Sea

USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) transits the Coral Sea prior to a scheduled port visit to Cairns, Australia, April 16, 2025. US Navy Photo

Command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) arrived in Cairns, Australia, on Wednesday for a port visit and left Sunday, according to ship spotters.

In Philippine Sea

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) arrived in Guam for a scheduled port visit, April 18, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) arrived in Guam on Friday for a port visit and departed Monday, according to ship spotters.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Sailors from the Crash and Salvage team monitor aircraft movement on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) as the ship departs Naval Base Guam, April 21, 2025. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported at Naval Station Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

  • The “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA 94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA 137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA 146 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 Det. – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “BattleCats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Destroyer Squadron 9

A sailor communicates the extent of simulated flooding to the scene leader during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108) in U.S. Central Command on April 17, 2025. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Naval Station Everett, Wash., and embarked on Nimitz. These are the destroyers that embarked on the initial deployment.

  • USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Gridley (DDG-101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.
  • USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Eastern Mediterranean

A visitor aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) on April 20, 2025. US Navy Photo

 

 

Command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) arrived in Tripoli, Libya, on Sunday for a port visit, according to ship spotters.

As of Monday, the Navy had one independently deployed guided-missile surface warship in the Mediterranean.

  • USS The Sullivans (DDG-68), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

In the Red Sea


U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect merchant vessels moving through the region. The campaign against the Houthis in Yemen is ongoing.

Although the Houthis are now targeting American warships and Israeli ships, there have not been any reports of Houthi attacks on commercial ships in 2025.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), with Carrier Air Wing 1 embarked, is operating in the Red Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 8

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on April 15, 2025. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

  • The “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA 143 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA 81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA 136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Main Battery” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 Det. – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.
  • The “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

A Navy chaplain recites blessings over the matzah during a Passover Seder aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64) on April 13, 2025. US Navy Photo

 

 

  • USS Gettysburg (CG-64), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

A U.S. Navy chaplain conducts a religious service aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) on April 14, 2025. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Naval Station Norfolk, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

Guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN-729) is operating in the Middle East. The Ohio-class submarine carries 154 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles as well as special operations forces.

As of Monday, the Navy had one independently deployed guided-missile surface warship in the Red Sea.

  • USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79), homeported at Naval Station Rota.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA).

PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Gulf of Aden

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on April 14, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), with Carrier Air Wing 2 embarked, is now operating in U.S. Central Command, supporting a two-carrier presence in the region, USNI News reported.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Aviation Ordnancemen load ordnance onto aircraft on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on April 15, 2025. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

  • The “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “World Famous Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Warhawks” of VFA-97 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 30 Det. – C-2A – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Squadron (HSC) 4 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Boatswain’s Mate signals to an MH-60S Knight Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, during a vertical replenishment aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) on April 12, 2025. US Navy Photo

 USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

USS Sterett (DDG-104) sailors on April 18, 2025. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on Carl Vinson.

  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Western Atlantic

Sailors assigned to deck department aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), reinstall a J-bar davit bracket during routine maintenance on the fantail, April 9, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) departed Norfolk on March 14 and returned last Monday, according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.

