USS Nimitz in Guam for Port Visit; U.S., South Korea Wrap Mine Warfare Exercise

Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) made its first port call since departing its Indo-Pacific deployment, arriving in Guam on Friday with two of its escorts. Meanwhile the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) wrapped up a mine warfare exercise in South Korean waters on last week.

Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, destroyers USS Gridley (DDG-101), USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123) arrived in Guam for a regularly scheduled port on Friday, according to the service

“The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group’s arrival in Guam highlights the island’s vital role as a strategic outpost in the Western Pacific—essential for projecting power, deterring adversaries, and responding to crises across the Indo-Pacific,” said Rear Adm. Maximilian Clark, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, in the release.

“It’s always an honor to return to Guam—where our service members are welcomed like family, and where our presence truly matters. The Nimitz Strike Group is proud to be in Guam—America’s critical terrain and gateway to maintaining stability in the region.”

Destroyers USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108) also deployed out as part of the Nimitz CSG but during the transit of the Pacific Ocean, Wayne E. Meyer detached from the CSG, making a port visit to Singapore from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31 and headed to the U.S Central Command area of operations where it is now operating as part of the Carl Vinson CSG.

Curtis Wilbur meanwhile, has detached from the CSG to conduct a port visit to Saipan. News channel NMI News Service on Thursday posted a video showing Curtis Wilbur docking at Saipan that day. Curtis Wilbur is expected to rejoin the CSG as previous CSG visits to Guam had a destroyer from the CSG detaching and conducting a port visit to Saipan and subsequently rejoining the CSG.

During its transit of the Pacific Ocean, the Nimitz CSG consisting of Nimitz, Curtis Wilbur, Gridley and Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee carried out a formation sail with cruiser USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001) and fleet oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO-205) on Apr. 10. Michael Monsoor is on an independent deployment to the Indo-Pacific though the U.S. Navy has release little information on its deployment.

Earlier in Guam on Monday, fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN-783) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Guam following its first operational tasking while forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a navy release, “This first operational tasking following Minnesota’s recent homeport shift demonstrated the submarine’s operational readiness and the capabilities the Virginia-class brings to the Indo-Pacific region,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, in the release.

The release stated that Minnesota’s operations included a port visit to Western Australia, marking the first of two planned U.S. Virginia-class fast-attack submarine visits to HMAS Stirling in 2025. Minnesota also visited Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory, supporting bilateral engagements and hosting tours for local officials, according to the release.

The release also stated that while in the region, the crew took part in at-sea operations as part of the Submarine Command Course and participated in Exercise Lungfish, a tactical development exercise between the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy, “Working side-by-side with our Australian counterparts helped sharpen our undersea warfighting skills. That kind of tactical development is vital—not just for increasing our own readiness, but for enhancing interoperability with allied warfighters deployed shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”, said Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle, commanding officer, Minnesota, in the release.

On Wednesday, U.S. Seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) arrived in Cairns, Australia for a routine port visit, according to a Navy release, Deepest thanks to the people of Cairns for their warm welcome to our Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet teams,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, in the release, “The U.S. 7th Fleet operates closely every day with the Royal Australian Navy to advance our combined warfighting capabilities and keep the Indo-Pacific secure and prosperous, and we are grateful that the first port visit with our flagship is here in Australia.”

Cairns will serve as a short stop for Blue Ridge as the ship brings fuel and supplies on board, reads the release.

On Wednesday as well, the U.S. Navy and ROKN wrapped up Korean Spring Exercise, which ran from Apr. 7-16 off the southeastern coast of South Korea and is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and ROKN designed to increase proficiency in mine countermeasures operations between the two forces, according to a navy release.

The release stated during exercise, U.S. Navy and ROKN units worked together to clear a route for ships through a simulated minefield using mine hunting, detection and neutralization capabilities, which included an underwater detonation of a simulated mine and that ROKN Mine Squadron 52 and U.S Navy Mine Countermeasures Squadron (MCMRON) 7 commanders partnered throughout the exercise to direct mine hunting tasks for U.S. Navy and ROKN units, “Operating together in a combined environment is an outstanding opportunity for us to learn about how we each take on this complex mission set,” said Capt. Antonio L. Hyde, commodore, MCMRON 7, in the release, “This exercise continues to show the region that the U.S. and Korean navies are committed to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”.

The U.S. Navy participated with mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM-10), personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, two MH-53E Helicopters from HM-15 Det 3A and staff assigned to MCMRON 7 while the ROKN participated with a submarine, minehunters ROKS Ganggyeong (MHC-561) and ROKS Gimhwa (MHC-567), minesweepers ROKS Yangyang (MSH-571) and ROKS Hongseong (MSH-576), minelayers ROKS Wonsan (MLS-560) and ROKS Nampo (MLS-570), submarine rescue ship ROKS Cheonghaejin (ASR-21), a patrol boat, one MH-60 helicopter and two explosive ordnance disposal companies, according to the release.