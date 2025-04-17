Marines Identify Two Killed in Vehicle Crash Near Southern Border

The Marine Corps identified Lance Cpl. Albert Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Marcelino Gamino as the two Marines who died in a vehicle crash during a convoy movement near the southern border.

Aguilera, 22, and Gamino, 28, were in a non-tactical vehicle with another Marine, not identified in the release, when the crash happened. The third Marine, who serves in the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, is being treated at a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to a Thursday night Marine Corps release.

Aguilera enlisted in 2023 and served as a combat engineer with the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He was promoted to lance corporal in May 2024.

Gamino enlisted in May 2022 and was promoted to lance corporal in August 2024. He also served as a combat engineer with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion.

“The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us,” Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion, commanding officer for 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, said in the release. “I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time.”

Details about the crash are limited. The Marines, who are attached to attached to Joint Task Force – Southern Border, were traveling from Santa Teresa, N.M., to El Paso, Texas, when the crash occurred.