Two Marines Killed, One Injured in Vehicle Crash By Southern Border

Two Marines are dead and another injured after a vehicle accident Tuesday morning near the southern border in New Mexico.

The three Marines are with the 1st Marine Division and attached to Joint Task Force – Southern Border, according to a Marine Corps statement.

The names of the Marines are being withheld until next of kin notifications. The third Marine, who is also not named, is being treated at a local hospital.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. MDT near Santa Teresa, N.M., according to a Joint Task Force Southern Border release, which did not detail that the service members were Marines.

The Marines were traveling from Santa Teresa to El Paso, Texas, when the accident happened, according to the Marine Corps release. It was non-tactical vehicle, USNI News understands.

The Associated Press reported that the crash happened while the Marines were in a civilian vehicle and no civilians were injured.