Coast Guard Asking U.S., Foreign Yards for Arctic Security Cutter Pitches

The Coast Guard has issued a call to domestic and international shipbuilders to quickly build a new class of icebreaker, according to a government notice.

American and international shipbuilders have until April 25 to answer the Coast Guard’s request for information to deliver the first Arctic Security Cutter within three years once a contract is awarded.

In the April 11 announcement, the Coast Guard said it is “interested in proven execution and build strategies and the ability of global shipyards to support the construction and subsequent launch of an icebreaking-capable vessel.”

In the solicitation, the Coast Guard said the icebreaker needs to make a path through three feet of ice, have a range of 6,500 nautical miles at 12 knots and operate for more than 60 days. It also would have a flight deck and hangar to accommodate one HH-60 helicopter.

The initial funding for the first three hulls is part of the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 reconciliation bill, USNI News reported last month.

The proposal for the Arctic Security Cutter, which would fulfill the need for medium ice breakers, comes as President Trump has called for a fleet of up to 40 U.S.-built “big icebreakers,” USNI News reported.

In November, the U.S., Canada and Finland signed a memorandum of understanding “to begin working together to develop world-class Arctic and polar icebreakers through the exchange of knowledge, information, and resources” in the three nations.

Québec-based Davie could be in the running for the proposed Arctic Security Cutters. Davie last summer announced it was looking to partner with U.S. firms to gain a foothold in the American market for shipbuilding and repair. The company also signed two contracts to expand its Québec yard to attract more orders for the specialized construction of ships such as icebreakers and ferries and upgrading Canada’s surface fleet.

The company is already one of several contractors building seven Canadian icebreakers to meet the requirements of its latest Arctic strategy.

That search for partners in the U.S. market complemented Davie’s purchase of Helsinki Shipyard in November 2023. “Empowered by Helsinki shipyard’s unique know-how, Québec can also more efficiently deliver Canada’s polar icebreaker order book, which is the western world’s largest,” James Davies, the company’s president, said at the closing of the deal.

In March, the Canadian government announced the awarding of two contracts for heavy icebreakers as part of its National Shipbuilding Strategy. One of the contracts went to Davie’s Québec yard; the other went to Seaspan’s Vancouver, B.C., shipyard.

Delivery is expected in the early 2030s.

The U.S. Coast Guard fleet mix of heavy and medium icebreakers calls for eight or nine vessels.

Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding was awarded a $951.6 million contract to adjust for cost increases for the first Polar Security Cutter, a class of heavy icebreakers. USNI News reported Bollinger won the contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command in partnership with the Coast Guard to account for cost and schedule increases for the first Polar Security Cutter — the future USCGC Polar Sentinel — which is set to be built at the company’s Pascagoula shipyard.

Delivery is scheduled for 2030.

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10), the nation’s only operational heavy icebreaker, was commissioned in 1976. It was built at the now-closed Lockheed Shipbuilding yard in Seattle.