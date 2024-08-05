Search

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug. 5, 2024

August 5, 2024 3:47 PM
USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Aug. 5, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
297
(USS 237, USNS 60)		 101
(USS 70, USNS 31)		 79
(47 Deployed, 35 Local)

In the Philippine Sea

Navy Sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20), directs a UH-1Y Venom helicopter in preparation for a close air support exercise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 3, 2024. US Marine Corps

Amphibious warship USS America (LHA-4) is underway conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea. America will change homeports later this year, USNI News has learned.

The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group is underway in the Philippine Sea after participating in the Rim of the Pacific 2024 exercise off Hawaii.

In Guam

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) sails the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 1, 2024. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) arrived in Guam on Sunday, according to ship spotters.

Carrier Strike Group 3

Quartermaster Seaman Serenity Kasper, from Las Vegas, stands bearing taker watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Aug. 4, 2024. US Navy Photo


Carrier
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tyron Pajel, from San Diego, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Meleana Lolesio, from Pago Pago, American Samoa, watch as an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, takes off aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG-77). US Navy Photo
  • The “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Aces” of VFA 41 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Black Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 – F-35C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.
  • The “Vigilantes” of VFA 151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Wallbangers” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser
A cruiser has not yet been identified as attached to the carrier strike group, as of Aug. 5.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Sierra Burden, from Dallas, stands helmsman watch during general quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG-77) on July 31, 2024. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Abraham Lincoln.

  • USS Spruance (DDG-111), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

Amphibious warship USS Boxer (LHD-4) is operating in U.S. 7th Fleet with elements of the 15 Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked.

In the South China Sea

Seaman Jay Johnson, from San Antonio, Texas, stands watch in the pilot house aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) while mooring Changi Naval Base, Singapore, July 23, 2024. US Navy Photo

U.S. 7th Fleet command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) has departed Changi, Singapore, and is underway in the South China Sea after a port visit, officials confirmed to USNI News.

In the Hawaiian Operating Areas

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor following the conclusion of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 29, 2024. US Air Force Photo

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) departed on Friday from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, according to ship spotters.

In the Mediterranean Sea

Airman Gabriel Luna, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1), refuels a truck assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) in the ship’s upper vehicle stowage area, Aug. 1, 2024. US Navy Photo

USS Wasp (LHD-1) is in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked deployed from the East Coast on June 1. The ARG is made up of Wasp, USS New York (LPD-21) and USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

The 24th MEU is composed of a command element, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 24 as the Logistics Combat Element.

In the Red Sea

Rear Adm. Dennis Collins, commander, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, speaks to Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, July 25, 2024, at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. US Navy Photo

U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect merchant vessels moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

On Saturday, U.S. Central Command forces destroyed a Houthi land attack cruise missile in Yemen.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM forces destroyed three Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea.

On Monday, CENTCOM forces destroyed a Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) in Yemen.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Gulf of Oman

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is operating in the Gulf of Oman on Monday.

Carrier Strike Group 9

An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on July 28, 2024. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

  • The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser
USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23
Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

  • USS John S. McCain (DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.
  • USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Eastern Pacific

Sailors clean the flight deck during a flight deck scrub-down aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA-7) in the Pacific Ocean, July 23, 2024. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) arrived in San Diego on Friday, according to ship spotters.

Aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) arrived in San Diego, Calif., on Tuesday, according to ship spotters.

Aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) remains in San Diego, Calif., for a scheduled port visit and turnover with Ronald Reagan before transiting the Pacific Ocean en route to its new homeport in Yokosuka, Japan.

Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) departed San Diego, Calif. on Wednesday and arrived Puget Sound, Wash., on Saturday, according to ship spotters.

In the Western Atlantic

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Knighthawks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, flies above the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), Aug. 1, 2024. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) arrived in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, according to ship spotters.

Aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) is conducting routine training in the Western Atlantic.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.

U.S. Naval Institute Staff

