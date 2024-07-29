Philippines Performs First Sierra Madre Resupply Since Inking Deal with China

Philippine forces successfully resupplied BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) without incident after reaching an agreement with China for provisions and personnel transfers to the Philippine outpost at Second Thomas Shoal.

This is the first mission the Philippines has conducted to the disputed feature since the June 17 incident with Chinese forces, which included the seizure of firearms destined for Sierra Madre and the injury of a Philippine Navy SEAL. That encounter, a culmination of a series of Chinese interception attempts on Philippine supplies to Sierra Madre, was among the most severe between the two countries over their South China Sea claims.

Philippine vessels ML Lapu-Lapu, a contracted civilian vessel operated by Philippine Navy sailors, and Philippine Coast Guard escort BRP Cape Engaño (MRRV-4411) reached the disputed shoal without incident on July 27. National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela in a statement said nine Chinese vessels shadowed the resupply mission. This included two China Maritime Militia vessels, three People’s Liberation Army Navy warships and four China Coast Guard patrol boats.

“During the entire duration of the mission, the Chinese vessels maintained their distance and did not undertake any action to disrupt the [resupply mission],” read the NTF-WPS statement.

Manila and Beijing inked a provisional arrangement about the resupply missions through a series of “frank and constructive” meetings at the 9th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea on July 2. Aside from announcing that the agreement will cover resupply missions to Sierra Madre, neither country has released any other details about the deal. Disagreements on the nature of the resupply, specifically Beijing’s claims that supply vessels must be inspected to “verify” their cargo, have appeared in statements from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs.

Following the resupply mission, Beijing claimed there was an “on-the-scene” inspection to confirm that the Philippine vessels “carried living supplies only.” Beached at Second Thomas Shoal since 1999, observers have questioned the ability of the rusting Second World War landing ship tank to remain on the feature. China has consistently justified its interception of resupply missions to the shoal by citing the construction supplies that could be used to reinforce Sierra Madre’s position.

The Philippines denied China’s claims, with Tariela releasing videos and images of the mission in a rebuttal.

“These videos further reinforce the statements made by both the DFA and NTFWPS that the Philippines did not and will not seek permission from the PRC for such missions. The videos clearly show that there was no boarding or inspection by the Chinese Coast Guard, contradicting the claims made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry,” said Tariela.

The successful resupply mission comes on the heels of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s visit to Manila this week, when he is expected to announce a $500 million defense aid package for the United States’ oldest treaty ally in the Indo-Pacific.