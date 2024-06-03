USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 3, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of June 3, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), is operating in the Philippine Sea. The carrier has a planned repair availability in Washington state later this year.

USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo. America will also change homeports later this year, USNI News has learned.

In the South China Sea

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is operating in the South China Sea near the Philippine island of Palawan, according to shipspotters.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Mediterranean

All sections of the U.S.-built humanitarian pier which had been in service and delivering humanitarian aid into Gaza and broke apart in rough seas are now in Ashdod, a port city in Israel, where they will undergo repair, the Pentagon said Thursday. The pier was damaged after heavy seas and a North African storm system came through. The pier is expected to be reassembled and put back in place in Gaza once repaired, officials said.

Of the four U.S. Army vessels supporting the maritime humanitarian aid mission in Gaza that were affected by heavy sea states, two of the beached ships have been recovered and two additional recoveries are ongoing, according to Pentagon officials as of last week.

The ships dispatched for the operation include:

U.S. Army

USAV General Frank S. Benson (LSV-1)

USAV SP4 James A. Loux (LSV-4)

USAV Montorrey (LCU-2030)

USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026)

USAV Wilson Wharf (LCU-2011)

Military Sealift Command

USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010)

USNS GySgt. Fred. W. Stockham (T-AK-3008)

Maritime Administration

MV Roy P. Benavidez (TAKR-306)

In the Red Sea

This week we honor the events that occurred June 4-7, 1942. The Battle of Midway marked a turning point for the Pacific theater in WWII, showcasing the Navy’s effectiveness in modern warfare. #MightyIKE continues to ensure maritime dominance and uphold national security interests pic.twitter.com/lWaPNlhtVe — USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE) (@TheCVN69) June 3, 2024



Aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) are operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed late last year and was extended a second time by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a defense official confirmed to USNI News.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier

Behold the power of naval aviation as another aircraft gracefully touches down on our flight deck. Each landing symbolizes a mission complete. From reconnaissance to combat operations, our aircraft ensure safety and security for all. 🇺🇸⚓️#WeLikeIKE | #GreaterEachDay | #flynavy pic.twitter.com/uUjtQxmIXb — USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE) (@TheCVN69) May 26, 2024



USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

On Sunday, Central Command said its forces shot down a drone over the southern Red Sea in self-defense, but it did not identify which forces were involved.

On Saturday, Between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. local time, unidentified Central Command forces shoot down one Houthi drone over the southern Red Sea. The Houthis launch two additional drones, which crash into the Red Sea.

Between 7-11:30 p.m., CENTCOM forces, also not identified in the release, shoot down two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles over the southern Red Sea. The two missiles are fired toward USS Gravely (DDG-107). Gravely did not report any damage or injuries.

Houthi spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare’e claimed on social media site X that the Houthis use drones to attack an American destroyer, likely Gravely, and that the ship is hit. The Houthis also claimed to target USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) for a second time in two days.

Additionally, Sare’e says that the Houthis targeted cargo ship Maina, tanker LNG Al Oraiq and tanker Abliani. LNG Al Oraiq is managed by British company K Line LNG Shipping LTD., and sails under a Marshall Islands flag. Abliani is managed by Greek company Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Limited, which lists the ship’s ownership as Fortune Marine Limited.

On Friday, the Houthis launched a drone, which crashed into the Red Sea around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Between 2:50 a.m. and 10:59 p.m. local time, unidentified Central Command forces shot down three Houthi drones over the Red Sea.

Around 9:30 p.m. local time, the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles over the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or damage are reported.

Houthi spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare’e said on social media site X that the Houthis targeted USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in retaliation for strikes on Yemen. However, a defense official told USNI News that there are no indications that Ike was targeted by the Houthis.

On Thursday, unidentified Central Command forces shot down eight Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles over the Red Sea between 3:15 and 5 p.m. local time. CENTCOM and the United Kingdom Armed Forces also struck 13 Houthi targets in Yemen..

On Tuesday, the Houthis fired five anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Laax between 12:05-1:40 p.m. local time. Three of the missiles struck the bulk carrier, which is Greek-owned and -operated and sailing under a Marshall Islands flag. No injuries are reported, and the ship continues its journey.

Between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., unidentified Central Command forces shot down five Houthi drones over the Red Sea.

In the Gulf of Aden

On Friday, unidentified CENTCOM forces destroyed one Houti UAS over the Gulf of Aden.

Also on Friday, the Houthis launched two ASBMs from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries or damage reported.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Western Atlantic

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) participated in training exercise PASSEX “Gringo-Gaucho II” on May 30th and 31st with the Argentine Navy.

As part of its transit to Japan, George Washington will participate in Southern Seas 2024, which seeks “to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation,” according to a news release from U.S. Southern Command.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) departed Norfolk, Va. on Tuesday and returned on Wednesday, according to ship spotters.

Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) departed New York City on Tuesday and returned to Norfolk, Va. on Friday, according to ship spotters.

Amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) is underway in the Atlantic heading to the Baltic Sea.

In the Eastern Atlantic and Baltic Sea

USS New York (LPD 21) San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock southbound under the Storebaelt Bridge in Denmark – June 2, 2024 #ussnewyork #lpd21 SRC: FB- Under Broen pic.twitter.com/3nWVf7utVa — WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) June 2, 2024



U.S. 6th Fleet command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) pulled into port in Klaipėda, Lithuania, ahead of the start of the BALTOPS exercise series. Other U.S. ships that are set to attend include amphibious warship USS New York (LPD-21) and USS Wasp (LHD-1).

Overall, the exercise will include more than 50 ships and about 9,000 personnel from 19 countries. U.S. 6th Fleet has not released the complete list of ships participating.

Off the coast of France, amphibious warship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) are set to represent the U.S. Navy for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

In the Eastern Pacific

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) arrived in San Diego on Tuesday, according to ship spotters.

Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) departed San Diego, Calif., last week for training, according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.