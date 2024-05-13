USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 13, 2024

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 13, 2024, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 296

(USS 235, USNS 61) 95

(USS 63, USNS 32) 78

(46 Deployed, 32 Local)

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) returned to Yokosuka, Japan, on Saturday, according to ship spotters.

The carrier is set to depart for a repair availability in Washington state later this year. USS George Washington (CVN-73) will replace Reagan in Japan.

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo. America will also change homeports later this year, USNI News has learned.

In the Taiwan Strait

The destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) performed a Taiwan Strait transit on Wednesday, U.S. 7th Fleet announced.

“The ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State.” U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command surveilled the transit, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

In the South China Sea

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is operating in the South China Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station, Norfolk, Va.

The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Erie (CG-70), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Theodore Roosevelt.

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Red Sea

The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) are operating in the Red Sea.

Ike deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin extended the ship’s deployment, a defense official confirmed to USNI news.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect ships moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command say are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 10 approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to “cease its brazen” attacks in the Red Sea.

On Saturday, CENTCOM forces shot down three uncrewed aerial systems that the Houthis launched from Yemen, according to a news release from the combatant commander.

Last Monday, CENTCOM struck down one UAS that the Houthis launched over the Red Sea.

In the Gulf of Aden

On Sunday, CENTCOM shot down one UAS that the Houthis launched over the Gulf of Aden, according to a news release.

On Friday, unidentified coalition aircraft shot down a UAS launched by the Houthis over the Gulf of Aden, according to CENTCOM.

On Tuesday, the Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile over the Gulf of Aden, but it did not hit any ships, CENTCOM said in a news release.

Last Monday, the Houthis fired three UASs over the Gulf of Aden. “A coalition ship successfully engaged one UAS, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully engaged the second UAS, and the final UAS crashed in the Gulf of Aden,” CENTCOM said in the release. “There were no injuries or damages reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels.”

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Mediterranean, Eastern Atlantic

The ships carrying pieces to build a humanitarian aid pier in Gaza are now mostly in the Mediterranean Sea. The completed parts of the temporary pier remain in Ashdod, Israel, as poor weather conditions prevent U.S. forces from moving them to Gaza.

Three U.S. Army watercraft, a Military Sealift Command transport and a Maritime Administration ready reserve transport ship are off the coast of Gaza.

As of Monday, USAV General Frank S. Benson (LSV-1), USAV Montorrey (LCU-2030) and USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026) were operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, along with Military Sealift Command ship USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez (T-AK-3010), USAV SP4 James A. Loux (LSV-4) and MARAD ship MV Roy P. Benavidez (TAKR-306). USAV Maj. Gen. Charles Gross (LSV-5) was sailing near Sicily as of Monday. USAV Wilson Wharf (LCU-2011) was in the Eastern Atlantic off the coast of North Africa, not yet in the Mediterranean Sea.

Lopez and USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo (TAK-3008) were transporting parts of Naval Beach Group One’s similar floating pier system to operate in tandem with the Army’s system. 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo returned to Jacksonville, Fla., after experiencing a fire in its engine room last month. The crew extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation, according to a statement. As of Monday, USNS GySgt. Fred. W. Stockham (T-AK-3008) was in the Atlantic Ocean.

Based on the initial timelines, the pier could be completed by mid-May.

In the Eastern Pacific

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) returned to San Diego, Calif., last Monday, according to ship spotters.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) departed San Diego, Calif. on Friday, according to ship spotters.

In the Western Atlantic

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) is operating in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Brazil.

As part of its transit to Japan, George Washington will participate in Southern Seas 2024, which seeks “to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation,” according to a news release from U.S. Southern Command.

Amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) is operating off the East Coast.

Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) departed Miami, Fla., on Monday after participating in Fleet Week activities, according to ship spotters.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) returned to Norfolk, Va., on Friday, according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.