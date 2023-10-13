USS Lake Erie CO Relieved Over ‘Loss of Confidence’

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG-70) on Thursday, citing a loss of confidence in ability to command, the sea service announced.

Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine, relieved Capt. Danielle DeFant, who will be reassigned to commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, according to the Navy news release.

Capt. Brandon Burkett, who previously served as commanding officer for USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), will take over the duties of commanding officer until the Navy appoints a permanent leader. The Navy decommissioned Mobile Bay in August.

The release did not offer any additional details about DeFant’s relief.

DeFant enlisted in the Navy in 1991. She served as an enlisted sailor aboard USS Hunley (AS-31) and USS Shenandoah (AD-44), according to her Navy biography. She commissioned as an officer in 1999 through Officer Candidate School.

Prior to commanding Lake Erie, DeFant served at the office of the under secretary of the defense for policy’s global force management. She also previously served as the current operations officer at Expeditionary Strike Group Seven. She also served as the commanding officer of USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60) from March 2016 until December 2017.