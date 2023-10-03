CJCS C.Q. Brown First Message to the Joint Force

The following is the Oct. 2, 2023, memo from Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. C.Q. Brown: Message to the Joint Force.

It is my honor to represent you as the 21 st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. I am proud to serve alongside you.

Thank you for your dedication to our national security and the sacrifices both you and your families make to ensure we remain the most capable military force in the world. You serve our Nation with courage and honor, securing our freedom against gathering threats.

As we step out together, you should know my broad expectation- that honing our warfighting skill has primacy in all we do. First, master warfighting in your Service. Deterrence depends on being your adversary’s worst nightmare in a fight. Second, keep focus on what is essential in Jointness- working seamlessly across domains, Services, and the Total Force. Finally, combine your skill with that of our allies and partners. There is almost no challenge we will confront alone. We must integrate our military power to deter and if called upon, fight and decisively prevail in war.

Our Nation needs us ready to fight today’s battles but also to prepare for tomorrow’s wars. We must prepare by modernizing and aggressively leading with new concepts and approaches. Know that my conviction to Accelerate Change has not wavered. The journey of change must continue to strengthen our national security and our warfighting advantage.

Through all, trust is the foundation of our profession. Trust across the force, that we will do right by each other. The trust of our families, that we will care for them through trial and triumph. The trust of our Nation and elected leaders, in our commitment to our oath and profession. As Chairman, I will strive every day to strengthen these bonds.

I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving our great Nation.

[signed]

Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

General, U.S. Air Force

21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff