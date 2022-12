+

Support reporting at sea!

Thanks to your support, in 2022 USNI News reported from a dozen ships underway from four continents. We’re asking you to keep us at sea in 2023. Russia and China are propelling the world into a new era of naval threat and your donation to USNI News helps keep our independent forum flourishing by supporting our team reporters here and aboard. As USNI News enters its 10th year, and the Naval Institute its 150th year, please consider supporting our critical mission to get the facts straight from the fleet. Help safeguard this mission for the next decade with a donation today!