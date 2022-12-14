USNS Comfort Resumes Transfers to Haiti Wharf For Medical Services After Overboard Mishap

Personnel from USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) resumed medical services at Wharf de Jeremie, Haiti, on Wednesday following a short pause after 19 people went overboard during a transfer between the wharf and the medical ship.

On Tuesday, two sailors were injured when a small boat carrying the sailors and other personnel tipped while going up via crane to Comfort, USNI News previously reported. The sailors were treated aboard the ship. The incident triggered a pause in transferring people to and from the hospital ship until a safe method could be identified.

“We had to take a short pause in our operations to ensure the safety of our personnel, but it’s important that we get back out there and continue our promise to the people of Haiti,” Capt. Bryan Carmichael, mission commander for Continuing Promise 2022, said in a U.S. 4th Fleet news release. “We’ve developed a plan that gets our medical providers to and from the ship safely, and provides the people of Haiti with the care they need.”

Comfort is off the coast of Haiti for its last stop of Continuing Promise 2022. Personnel will provide medical care, optometry and dental care to Haitians until Friday. Comfort leaves Haiti on Saturday.