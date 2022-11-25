Document: Statement from the Ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting

The following is the Nov. 23, 2022, statement from the Ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

Joint Declaration by The ADMM-Plus Defence Ministers on Defence Cooperation to Strengthen Solidarity for a Harmonized Security

DO HEREBY DECLARE TO:

1. STRENGTHEN our collective efforts and practical cooperation to mitigate the impact of the current and emerging, traditional and non-traditional threats including pandemic, terrorism, violent extremism conducive to terrorism, natural disasters including those exacerbated by climate change, and maritime security challenges;

2. PROMOTE peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region, including through the deepening of relations and effective practical cooperation, the adherence to the rule of law, good governance, the principles of democracy and constitutional government, respect for and the promotion of fundamental freedoms, and the promotion and protection of human rights, the right of every state to lead its national existence free from external interference, subversion or coercion, non-interference in the internal affairs of one another, settlement of disputes by peaceful means; renunciation of the threat or use of force, and other principles and purposes enshrined in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the United Nations (UN) Charter, and the 2011 Declaration of the East Asia Summit on the Principles of Mutually Beneficial Relations (Bali Principles), and noting that the political stability in ASEAN Member States is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable, and prosperous ASEAN Community;

3. REAFFIRM the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, prosperity, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight as well as the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation, and pursue peaceful resolution of disputes, without coercion, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea;

4. MAINTAIN the importance of putting in place practical confidence-building measures that could reduce tensions and the risk of accidents, misunderstandings and miscalculation for maritime security by exercising such as the CUES and implementing the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea to ensure a peaceful environment conducive to sustainable development and prosperity in the region;

5. ENHANCE the spirit of solidarity and cooperation within ASEAN and with the Plus Countries in order to realise a harmonised security to promote peace, stability, prosperity, and resilience against current and emerging security challenges in the region;

