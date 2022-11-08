USS Normandy CO Relieved Over Misconduct Allegations

The commander of a guided-missile cruiser assigned to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has been relieved from his position due to allegations of misconduct, USNI News has learned.

Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved as commander of USS Normandy (CG-60) because of Carrier Strike Group 12 commander Rear Adm. Greg Huffman’s “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” U.S. 2nd Fleet announced on Tuesday.

“Capt. Gary Chase will be temporarily reassigned as the commanding officer until a permanent relief is identified. Normandy is currently deployed in the Atlantic Ocean and there are no impacts to mission or schedule due to this relief,” reads the statement from U.S. 2nd Fleet.

The release did not provide any additional details on the relief. A Navy official told USNI News on Tuesday that the relief was a result of personal misconduct, but did not provide any additional information. An investigation into the misconduct allegations is ongoing, the official told USNI News.

McKeon took command of Normandy in March and had previously commanded guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54), based in Japan, according to his Navy biography.

Normandy has been underway with USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) since the carrier left Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4 for two months of operations in the Atlantic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, McKeon was no longer aboard the cruiser and will be reassigned to the staff of the commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, a Navy official told USNI News.