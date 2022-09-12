Danish Training Ship Hits LCS USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul in Baltimore Harbor

A Danish training ship hit one of the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships in the Baltimore Inner Harbor on Sunday, USNI News has learned.

The Royal Danish Navy’s Danmark hit USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21) while the Freedom-class LCS was parked at the Baltimore pier for Fleet Week. No U.S. sailors were injured during the incident, according to the Navy.

Video of the incident shows the jibboom of the sailing ship crunching into the bow of the LCS.

Video from @cdegliomini on the deck of the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul when the Danmask sailing ship was pulled into the USS Minneapolis by two tugs @ close of Fleet Week pic.twitter.com/dH00XzIkAD — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) September 11, 2022

“No U.S. Navy personnel were injured and no serious damage sustained onboard USS Minneapolis St. Paul (LCS 21) when the Danish training ship Danmark made contact with the moored LCS while the Danish ship was getting underway from the Baltimore Inner Harbor Sept 11, 2022. The ships were in port taking part in what has been a fantastic week in Baltimore for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore,” a spokesman for the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

The Maryland Fleet Week started on Sept. 7 and continues through Sept. 13, the Navy said in a news release. Dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), Expeditionary Fast Transport USNS Newport (T-EPF-12) and Royal Canadian Navy coastal defense ship HMCS Moncton (M-708) are also in Baltimore for the event.

The Danmark first stopped in Baltimore in 1939, according to a report in The Baltimore Sun. The ship was still visiting the United States when Nazi Germany attacked Denmark, requiring the Danmark to remain in the U.S.