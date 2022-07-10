Navy Relieves CO of Attack Submarine USS Scranton

The commanding officer of USS Scranton (SSN-756) was relieved Wednesday, the Navy announced late last week.

Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander of Submarine Group 7, relieved Cmdr. Seth Rumler, citing a loss of confidence in ability to lead.

The release did not say where Rumler was reassigned. Cmdr. Michael McGuire, deputy commodore for Submarine Squadron 15 took over as interim commanding officer, according to a Navy release.

“Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards,” according to the Navy release.

Rumler had command of the attack boat since November.