Report to Congress on U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine

The following is the June 24, 2022, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine.

From the report

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, the Obama Administration provided Ukraine nonlethal security assistance, such as body armor, helmets, vehicles, night and thermal vision devices, heavy engineering equipment, advanced radios, patrol boats, rations, tents, counter-mortar radars, uniforms, medical kits, and other related items. In 2017, the Trump Administration announced U.S. willingness to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine.

Since 2018, Ukraine used FMF, as well as some of its national funds, to procure U.S. defense equipment, including Javelin anti-armor missiles and Mark VI patrol boats purchased through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system. Ukraine also used a combination of FMF and national funds to refurbish former U.S. Coast Guard Island- class patrol boats provided through the Excess Defense Articles (EDA; 22 U.S.C. §2321j) program. On April 24, 2022, the State Department notified Congress of a potential FMS sale of up to $165 million for nonstandard ammunition for Ukraine. In addition, Ukraine has purchased firearms, ammunition, ordnance, and other laser, imaging, or guidance equipment directly from U.S. suppliers via Direct Commercial Sales.

According to DOD, USAI packages prior to FY2022 provided sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, counter-artillery radars, Mark VI patrol boats, electronic warfare detection and secure communications, satellite imagery and analysis capability, counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS), air surveillance systems to monitor sovereign airspace, night vision devices, and equipment to support military medical treatment and combat evacuation procedures.

In 2022, the United States has provided more advanced defense equipment to Ukraine, as well as greater amounts of previously provided equipment. According to DOD, U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine as of June 17, 2022, has included the following:

High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition; 1,400+ Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 6,500+ Javelin anti-armor systems and 20,000+ other anti-armor systems; 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical UAS and 700+ Switchblade Tactical UAS; 126 155 mm Howitzers with 260,000 artillery rounds; 20 Mi-17 helicopters hundreds of Armored Humvee Vehicles; 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers; 7,000+ small arms and 50+ million rounds of ammunition; laser-guided rocket systems; and other essential nonlethal equipment, including communications and intelligence equipment.



Several NATO and European Union (EU) members also have provided weapons and military assistance to Ukraine. In addition, the Biden Administration authorized third-party transfers of U.S. defense articles and equipment from several NATO and EU members to Ukraine.

