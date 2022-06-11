Head of Navy’s Boot Camp Removed from Command

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., Saturday, according to a press release from the sea service.

Capt. Jeffrey Sandin of his duties as commanding officer of Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s due to a loss in confidence, according to the Navy release. The service did not provide any details.

Sandin enlisted in 1986 and previously served aboard the former USS Nashville (LPD-13), the former USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), according to his Navy biography.

He assumed command of Recruit Training Command in May 2021. Capt. Kertreck Brooks, chief of staff for Naval Service Training Command, has taken control of the command.

Sandin was reassigned to Naval Service Training Command headquarters.