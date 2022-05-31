Naval Justice School Commander, Executive Officer Relieved

The Navy on Tuesday relieved both the commanding officer and the executive officer of the Naval Justice School, the service announced in a news release.

Capt. Amy Larson and Lt. Col. Bret Swaim were relieved “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command,” following a command evaluation, the Navy said.

“Larson and Swaim were relieved following an assessment of the current NJS climate. Neither officer was involved in misconduct. Their relief will not impact the NJS mission or execution of its training schedule,” the news release reads.

The deputy commander of Naval Legal Service Command, Capt. Mark Klein, will serve as the interim CO.

“Cmdr. Abigail Myers, NJS operations officer, is assigned as the acting executive officer while NLSC works with the Marine Corps to identify a permanent relief,” the Navy said.

Larson became the CO of Naval Justice School and the special assistant for training to the Judge Advocate General in September 2021, while Swaim has worked in multiple assignments at the Naval Justice School for nearly two years, according to the Navy.

“Larson has been temporarily reassigned to NLSC headquarters. Swaim’s new assignment has not yet been named,” the Navy said in the release.