The following is the Department of the Navy Climate Action 2030 report that was issued on May 24, 2022.

From the report

Climate change is an existential threat that impacts not only our operations and readiness but also our infrastructure, our forces, and their families. Rising sea levels, recurring flooding, and more frequent and destructive hurricanes threaten our coastal installations. Changes in global climate and other dangerous trans-boundary threats, including pandemics, are only expected to worsen, posing increasing challenges for our forces, platforms, infrastructure, and supporting communities, and driving or intensifying conflict and humanitarian disasters around the world. The DON will adapt to these challenges that are increasingly putting pressure on our force and the systems that support it.

To combat these impacts, the Department of the Navy has an urgent charge: to build a climate-ready force.

To achieve this, the DON must meet two Performance Goals:

1. Build Climate Resilience. Ensure that our forces, systems, and facilities can continue to operate effectively

and achieve the mission in the face of changing climate conditions, and worsening climate impacts.

and achieve the mission in the face of changing climate conditions, and worsening climate impacts. 2. Reduce Climate Threat. The Department must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and draw greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere, stabilize ecosystems, and achieve, as an enterprise, the nation’s commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The nation has committed to achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050. The President released several Executive Orders that reiterate this commitment and added specific targets that apply to the DON. In addition to these targets, and further objectives that will be established during implementation planning efforts, the DON commits to drawing down the equivalent of one million cars’ worth of CO2e by 2027 on DON-managed lands through nature-based solutions, and to install cyber-secure microgrids or comparable resilience technology to support all critical missions.

These performance goals are absolutely aligned with our mission. The One Navy-Marine Corps Team Strategic Guidance priorities of maintaining maritime dominance, empowering our people, and strengthening strategic partnerships will guide Department efforts around achieving these performance goals. Alignment with these priorities, as well as those laid out in the Chief of Naval Operation’s Navigation Plan, and the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Planning Guidance will enhance the readiness and capabilities of the DON as a global maritime power.