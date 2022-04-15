Navy FY 2023 Budget Highlights Book

The following is the Fiscal Year 2023 Department of the Navy budget highlights book.

From the report

Overview

The United States is a maritime nation: our security and prosperity depend on the seas. Since the end of World War II, the U.S. has built and advanced a rules-based international system through shared commitments with our allies and partners. Free and open access to the world’s oceans ensure the delivery of the resources required to protect America’s economy and security. Today, competitors and adversaries challenge our nations’ prosperity and security. For over 200 years, our Navy and Marine Corps team has safeguarded our territorial waters and lands, as well as projected power across the globe to protect the interests of the U.S. and its allies. In recent years, major strategic competitors to the U.S. and its allies have grown in capability and capacity, challenging the rules based order while forging closer ties with each other. These developments threaten to rebalance global power and influence, creating a more hostile international order, reinforcing the need for a potent, integrated, forward-maneuverable Navy and Marine Corps as a key contributor to the joint force and the preservation of rules-based international order. Seapower’s strength comes from its inherent and pervasive mobility, self-reliance, survivability, and distributability: our ability to strategically position overwhelming lethal naval force across the globe poses a uniquely effective deterrent to adversaries. Strategic competition with China and Russia takes on more of a military nature with each passing year. As Russia invades Ukraine, positioning overwhelming military force in and around Ukraine on land and in the Black Sea, China continues to menace Taiwan and other countries in the region. Both countries continue advancements in weapons Introduction 2022 1-2 FY 2023 Department of the Navy Budget technology, and China in particular is building all domain capabilities at a capacity to challenge U.S. influence in the Pacific. America needs a flexible, forward deployed, engaged fleet that keeps the seas open and free, generates credible deterrence at sea, and provides quick response options for U.S. leadership. It needs to be a fleet that can control the seas and project power across all domains at a time and place of our choosing. For the Department of the Navy, our mission is to deliver combat ready naval forces to campaign, deter, and as necessary, win conflicts and wars while we accelerate the development of a modernized, integrated all-domain naval force for the future. To overcome threats and achieve this mission we must maintain maritime dominance by strengthening our strategic partnerships and empowering our incredible warfighters.

The Department continues to optimize resources to develop, produce, field, operate, and maintain capabilities in support of the Joint Force. The budget builds on the Secretary of Defense’s vision of integrated deterrence, campaigning, and building enduring advantages, with an agile and ready force. The budget is aligned with the Secretary of the Navy’s priorities of strengthening maritime dominance in defense of our nation, empowering our warfighters, and strengthening strategic partnerships. The budget builds on the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 to modernize the expeditionary posture of the Marine Corps. The budget implements the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navigation Plan to expand our fleet capabilities for distributed operations. The budget prioritizes Columbia class construction, a strategic deterrent, and balances readiness, capability, and capacity across the near term and future. President’s Budget 2023 (PB23) continues investments in more lethal, networked capabilities and concepts, integrated with the joint force. It funds critical warfighter training and education to grow talent, build resilience, and ensure an environment of accountability. The budget covers a once-in-a-century requirement to recapitalize our national ship repair infrastructure as part of our Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. Finally, this budget continues reformative efforts throughout the Department, maintaining fiscal accountability and propriety of taxpayer dollars.

Download the document here.