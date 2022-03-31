One Dead, Two Rescued After Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Crashes in Virginia

A sailor is dead after a Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye crashed Wednesday near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, Va.

Two other crew members from the Hawkeye, assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW), were injured, according to a Navy press released Wednesday night. The release did not include the names of the deceased or injured crew members due to privacy and to inform next of kin. The aircraft crashed around 7:30 p.m.

“Two crew members were rescued by Maryland State Police and transported to Wallops Island for follow-on medical treatment for non life-threatening injuries,” reads the Navy statement.

The third crew member was found dead in the aircraft. A report from Richmond station WRIC said the two surviving crew members suffered broken legs.

“The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team supported the search and recovery of the deceased,” the statement reads.

The E-2D was partially submerged near Wildcat Marsh, on the northern end of Chincoteague Island, just south of the Maryland border. Nearby Wallops Island is a testing facility for both the Navy and NASA.

The crash is under investigation.

The following is the complete Thursday statement from the Navy.

