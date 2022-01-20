Marine Arrested in Connection With Fatal Rollover Near Camp Lejeune

The driver of a medium tactical vehicle replacement (MTVR) involved in a fatal rollover yesterday has been charged for his role in the accident.

Lance Cpl. Luis Poncebarrera, currently a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, was the driver of the vehicle, 1st Lt. Kevin Stapleton said in a statement.

Poncebarrera, 19, of Springfield, Tenn., was charged by North Carolina State Highway Patrol with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and a count of exceeding a safe speed, according to local news station WITN.

Two Marines, who were with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, were killed in the crash Wednesday. Their names have not yet been released by the Marine Corps pending 24 hour following the next kind of notification.

Two other Marines were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., while the remaining 15 Marines aboard the vehicle were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to WITN. The two Marines flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center are in critical condition.

The fatal rollover is under investigation by N.C. Highway Patrol, but it is initially believed that the vehicle was going too fast when trying to make a right turn, USNI News previously reported.

Troopers told WITN that the 17 Marines in the back of the vehicle were thrown during the rollover. Another military vehicle, which was behind the MTVR was unable to stop and also crashed, hitting one of the Marines.

Investigations from the Highway State Police and the Marines are ongoing.