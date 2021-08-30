Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug 30, 2021

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug 30, 2021

August 30, 2021 12:17 PMUpdated:

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Aug. 30, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
60 16 76

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
1 4 4 22 14 66 111

In the North Arabian Sea

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Dylan Lekniskas observes flight operations aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) in the Arabian Sea on Aug. 27, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67) and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) arrived in U.S. 5th Fleet on June 25.

The carrier remains in position in the North Arabian Sea to support Afghanistan operations as tasked.

Aircraft carrier

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rosben Constant directs Sailors in the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea on Aug. 26, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Daniel Balderrama performs checks on ordnance attached to an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the ‘Dambusters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) in the Arabian Sea on Aug. 25, 2021. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Cruiser
USS Shiloh (CG-67), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

USS Halsey (DDG-97) conducts flight operations in the Arabian Sea on Aug. 21, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Gulf of Oman

An MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) during routine flight operations on Aug. 25, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are now back in the Gulf of Oman. At the height of the evacuation effort in Kabul the majority of the 24th MEU’s battalion landing team and combat logistical battalion were ashore.

The Department of Defense announced Saturday the complete list of 13 service members who died on Aug. 26, 2021 supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They died as the result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. The President, Defense Secretary, Secretary of State, all the Joint Chiefs, and others paid respects at the distinguished transfer Sunday at Dover Air Force Base.

U.S. service members killed in the Aug. 26, 2021 attack outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan as identified by their family members. USNI News Photo Graphic

2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif.
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb.
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind.
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.

24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif.

5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.
Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass.

Navy
Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio. Maxton W. Soviak was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Army
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was assigned to 9th Psychological Operations Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, N.C.

Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 60, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, departs the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) on Aug. 26, 2021. US Navy Photo

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an Aviation Combat Element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In Yokosuka, Japan

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), navigates Tokyo Bay on the way to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit on Aug. 28, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group deployed on Aug. 2 and is in the Western Pacific operating in U.S. 7th Fleet. This is the first U.S. Navy deployment of F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the Navy’s new CMV-22B Osprey carrier onboard delivery aircraft.

Aircraft carrier
USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the ‘Bounty Hunters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on Aug. 25, 2021. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D — Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser
USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Damon Moran, right, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Logan Jones, from Thompsonville, Michigan, fire a .50 Caliber Machine Gun during a live-fire training exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) on Aug. 23, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.
  • USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.
  • USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the Philippine Sea

HMS Queen Elizabeth (R-08) on Aug. 30, 2021. UK Royal Navy Photo

The U.K. Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), operated last week with the America Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The CSG and ARG-MEU operated together last week as part of Large Scale Global Exercise 21. The U.S. and U.K. cross-decked F-35Bs between Queen Elizabeth and USS America (LHA-6).

F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to launch from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) on Aug, 25, 2021. US Navy Photo

The U.K. Carrier Strike Group includes: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent(F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; U.S. destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68), Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805); and the nuclear attack boat HMS Artful (S121). The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 are embarked and integrated with Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) consists of USS America (LHA-6), USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and USS Germantown (LSD-42) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lawrence Woodwall, a light armored vehicle crewman with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drives an LAV-25 into the onto the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) during a defense of the amphibious task force rehearsal on Aug. 24, 2021. US Marine Corps Photo

The 31st MEU is currently comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) as the Amphibious Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines as the Ground Combat Element and Combat Logistics Battalion 31 as the Logistics Combat Element.

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked deployed Aug. 12 and is now in the Philippine Sea. The ARG is comprised of three ships: USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element (operating with assault craft units, landing craft, and landing craft, air cushion), the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team, and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

In Haiti

Crewmembers assigned to the ‘Chargers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, prepare to distribute boxes of food from an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopters on Aug. 25, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Arlington (LPD-24) and embarked Marines are providing earthquake to the people of Haiti.

“With less than 12-hours notice, my Marines and sailors embarked on the USS Arlington in support of USAID’s efforts in Haiti,” said Maj. Mark Paige, executive officer of 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment.

Arlington also embarked pilots, aircrew and mechanics from “The Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, along with two of the squadron’s MH-60 Seahawk helicopters.

Navy Beachmaster Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 2 and one of their landing craft from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., Fleet Surgical Team 2, staff from Destroyer Squadron 40, and amphibious and aviation planners are also aboard.

The effort includes Army and Air Force aircraft and personnel, as well as two other Navy ships and four Coast Guard cutters. In addition to the 16 helicopters ferrying supplies, the joint task force for Haiti is operating eight transport planes.

In the Eastern Pacific

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, incoming commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), reads her orders during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck. Capt. Walt “Sarge” Slaughter successfully completed his 26 month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 19, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is operating off Southern California.

In the Western Atlantic

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Carlos Sanchez, from New York, assigned to Air Department on the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77), moves a training aircraft through the hangar bay in preparation for a high-speed rudder check during sea trials on Aug. 28, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) is operating in the Virginia Capes.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.