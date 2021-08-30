USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug 30, 2021

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 60 16 76

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 4 4 22 14 66 111

In the North Arabian Sea

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Aug. 30, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67) and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) arrived in U.S. 5th Fleet on June 25.

The carrier remains in position in the North Arabian Sea to support Afghanistan operations as tasked.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Cruiser

USS Shiloh (CG-67), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Gulf of Oman

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are now back in the Gulf of Oman. At the height of the evacuation effort in Kabul the majority of the 24th MEU’s battalion landing team and combat logistical battalion were ashore.

The Department of Defense announced Saturday the complete list of 13 service members who died on Aug. 26, 2021 supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They died as the result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. The President, Defense Secretary, Secretary of State, all the Joint Chiefs, and others paid respects at the distinguished transfer Sunday at Dover Air Force Base.

2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb.

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind.

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.

24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif.

5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass.

Navy

Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio. Maxton W. Soviak was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Army

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was assigned to 9th Psychological Operations Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, N.C.

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an Aviation Combat Element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In Yokosuka, Japan

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group deployed on Aug. 2 and is in the Western Pacific operating in U.S. 7th Fleet. This is the first U.S. Navy deployment of F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the Navy’s new CMV-22B Osprey carrier onboard delivery aircraft.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D — Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the Philippine Sea

The U.K. Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), operated last week with the America Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The CSG and ARG-MEU operated together last week as part of Large Scale Global Exercise 21. The U.S. and U.K. cross-decked F-35Bs between Queen Elizabeth and USS America (LHA-6).

The U.K. Carrier Strike Group includes: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent(F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; U.S. destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68), Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805); and the nuclear attack boat HMS Artful (S121). The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 are embarked and integrated with Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) consists of USS America (LHA-6), USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and USS Germantown (LSD-42) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked.

The 31st MEU is currently comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) as the Amphibious Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines as the Ground Combat Element and Combat Logistics Battalion 31 as the Logistics Combat Element.

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked deployed Aug. 12 and is now in the Philippine Sea. The ARG is comprised of three ships: USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element (operating with assault craft units, landing craft, and landing craft, air cushion), the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team, and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

In Haiti

USS Arlington (LPD-24) and embarked Marines are providing earthquake to the people of Haiti.

“With less than 12-hours notice, my Marines and sailors embarked on the USS Arlington in support of USAID’s efforts in Haiti,” said Maj. Mark Paige, executive officer of 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment.

Arlington also embarked pilots, aircrew and mechanics from “The Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, along with two of the squadron’s MH-60 Seahawk helicopters.

Navy Beachmaster Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 2 and one of their landing craft from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., Fleet Surgical Team 2, staff from Destroyer Squadron 40, and amphibious and aviation planners are also aboard.

The effort includes Army and Air Force aircraft and personnel, as well as two other Navy ships and four Coast Guard cutters. In addition to the 16 helicopters ferrying supplies, the joint task force for Haiti is operating eight transport planes.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is operating off Southern California.

In the Western Atlantic

USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) is operating in the Virginia Capes.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.