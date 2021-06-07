MQ-25A Unmanned Aerial Tanker Refuels F/A-18 Hornet in Successful First Test

A prototype unmanned aerial tanker refueled a F/A-18 Hornet fighter last week in a first-of-its-kind test ahead of introducing drones to the Navy’s carrier flight decks, Naval Air Systems Command and Boeing announced on Monday.

The Boeing-built T-1 prototype for the Navy’s MQ-25A Stingray unmanned aerial vehicle was operating from the MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Ill., just outside of St. Louis.

“During the flight, the receiver Navy F/A-18 Hornet approached the Boeing-owned MQ-25 T1 test asset, conducted a formation evaluation, wake survey, drogue tracking and then plugged with the unmanned aircraft. T1 then successfully transferred fuel from its Aerial Refueling Store (ARS) to the F/A-18,” NAVAIR said in a statement.

“The milestone comes after 25 T1 flights, testing both aircraft and ARS aerodynamics across the flight envelope, as well as extensive simulations of aerial refueling using MQ-25 digital models. MQ-25 T1 will continue flight testing prior to being shipped to Norfolk, Virginia, for deck handling trials aboard a U.S. Navy carrier later this year.”

The flight comes after the Navy made its first test flight with the test stores in December. The T-1 was originally built in 2014 by Boeing as the company’s bid for the cancelled Unmanned Carrier Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike (UCLASS) program.

“This flight lays the foundation for integration into the carrier environment, allowing for greater capability toward manned-unmanned teaming concepts,” Rear Adm. Brian Corey, head of the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, said in a Monday statement. “MQ-25 will greatly increase the range and endurance of the future carrier air wing – equipping our aircraft carriers with additional assets well into the future.”

Boeing won a $805 million contract to build the first four Stingrays, beating out General Atomics and Lockheed Martin to develop the unmanned carrier tanker. Last year, the Navy exercised a $84.7 million contract to buy three more.

The service is set to buy 72 of the MQ-25As for $1.3 billion.

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) will be the first carrier equipped with the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System (UMCS) to operate the aircraft, USNI News has previously reported.