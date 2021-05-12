Nowell: Navy’s Fully Digital Recruiting Outreach Helped Achieve Service’s Goals Despite Pandemic

The Navy’s commitment to nearly fully digital recruiting outreach paid off in meeting its 40,000-accession mission despite the impact of COVID-19, the service’s personnel chief testified to Congress Wednesday.

Vice Adm. John Nowell said the tactic of being “in the media where they are” not only captures attention, but is leading to increased follow-up contacts with recruiters. He told the Senate Armed Services personnel subcommittee that last year 98 percent of those young people contacting recruiters said they were attracted to the Navy by digital advertising.

In late 2019, the Navy stopped advertising on television and focused on reaching recruits via digital channels, reported USNI News.

“We know we have to manage talent differently” in attracting and retaining quality sailors and officers, he said.

In his written testimony, Nowell said that one factor in the Navy’s decision to go digital for advertising is that potential recruits now “have never known life without the Internet or smartphones, spending an average of three and a half hours on mobile devices daily.”

His Marine counterpart, Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, told lawmakers the limits the pandemic put on personal contact had an impact on his service’s recruiting. But, in his prepared testimony, he added that the Marine Corps is also looking at digital media to reach prospective recruits.

Ottignon, the deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs, told the panel that the Marine Corps had 50 percent of next year’s acession mission in its recruiting pool and quality remains high. “We’re well above the DoD standard for mental aptitude,” he said. His written testimony said 90 percent of Marine recruits had high school diplomas.

“COVID-19’s long-term impacts on recruiting remain unknown, but we are adapting and learning from the challenge,” Ottignon said in prepared remarks. He added that 43 percent of Marine recruits came from diverse backgrounds. “Our recruiting efforts connect Marines with the communities they represent.”

On promotion opportunities for senior officers, he said in prepared testimony that “leadership must exemplify our core tenets and it is important to continue to improve diversity at our highest levels. To date, 21% of Brigadier Generals and Brigadier General-selects are diverse, the highest level of diverse representation at that rank in Marine Corps history.”

The Marine Corps has lagged behind the other services in promoting minority officers to senior ranks.

Ottignon said in the prepared remarks that the service was meeting its recruiting and retention missions in the reserve component. The Navy, on the other hand, fell short of mission in its reserve component recruiting, but strong retention kept it at assigned end-strength.

When asked about attracting potential recruits to specialized career fields like cyber, Ottignon said, “it is an absolute challenge.” Nowell said the Navy’s program of promoting E-5s with cyber skills to Warrant Officer 1 is showing promise as a way of retaining that skill in the service. “We’re leaning into this,” Nowell said.

But his written testimony he noted that certain aviation fields, nuclear and special warfare has recruiting and retention challenges in the enlisted force. He said to meet those challenges the Navy needed continued investment in its Man the Fleet efforts, specifically the “MyNavy HR” transformation and the “Sailor 2025” program, the service’s initiative to overhaul its personnel system.

On the officer side, Nowell’s testimony noted shortfalls in attracting medical officers and judge advocate generals.

Retention of aviation officers was a serious concern. “Naval Aviation’s inventory and accessions (tactical, maritime and rotary-wing combined) remain sufficient to meet operational requirements. However, declining retention in some AC and RC communities, especially strike fighter (VFA) and electronic attack (VAQ) pilots, continue to present serious challenges to aviation’s long-term health,” according to Nowell’s prepared testimony.

His written testimony offered a number of steps the Navy is taking to address the shortfalls on the active and reserve sides.

On the stand downs to discuss extremism in the ranks, Nowell said, “our sailors appreciate” the listening sessions, which he said would continue. He said the Navy’s sessions showed the need for “deckplate leadership” and a renewed commitment to “shipmates taking care of shipmates.”

“We do think those numbers [of extremists] are small, but they are there,” Nowell said.

As the hearing neared its conclusion, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), the subcommittee’s ranking member, said “I share the frustration” of the panel’s chairwoman, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), that there was little progress in addressing sexual harassment and assault.