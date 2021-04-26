Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 26, 2021

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 26, 2021

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 26, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
54 29 83

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
2 7 2 18 19 54 102

In Japan

Seaman Zhihao Luo, from San Francisco, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), secures a line during small boat operations training on April 22, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan. Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka on Nov. 14. Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a winter maintenance period in Yokosuka.

Reagan’s selected restricted availability (SRA) is being “conducted by Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (IMF) Detachment Yokosuka employees, along with PSNS & IMF and Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees on temporary duty to Japan and the Ship Repair Facility in Yokosuka,” according to the service.

In the Northern Pacific

Seaman Trinity Gotcher, from Westport, Fla., hauls phone and distance line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200) on April 21, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is now in the North Pacific – off of the Aleutians – in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. The Theodore Roosevelt CSG is there ahead of the start of Northern Edge 2021. The exercise will feature the carrier strike group, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, about 200 ground-based aircraft and 10,000 troops operating from the Aleutian Islands deep into the interior of Alaska. This is the first time a Marine Expeditionary Unit will participate in the exercise operating from an Amphibious Ready Group.

Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group also participated in Northern Edge 2019.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Paola Navarro, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Adam Hill, from San Jose, Calif., paint a mural aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on April 19, 2021. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), receives signals from Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Rebekkah Leann Rosenberg, from Pleasant Prairie, Wis., while he prepares to take off from the flight deck in an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the ‘Tomcatters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, April 20, 2021. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Richard Martinez, from Colorado City, Texas, signals the pilots of an MH-60S Knight Hawk, assigned to the ‘Eightballers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, to deliver supplies to the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) during a vertical replenishment April 21, 2021. US Navy Photo

  • USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, center, speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59) on April 22, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the Western Pacific

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Lireco King directs the lowering of an aircraft elevator aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) on April 22, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived at U.S. Naval Base Guam on April 18 for a brief stop for provisions and personnel. During the port visit, eligible sailors and Marines were allowed liberty to access select facilities on the base, according to a Navy news release.

The Makin Island ARG and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are expected to participate in Northern Edge 2021 in early May.

Sailors move a Marine F-35B Lighting II, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) on April 22, 2021. US Navy Photo

The ARG includes amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) and amphibious transport docks USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25). The 15th MEU includes the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element composed of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element composed of Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element composed of Combat Logistics Battalion 15. Other units include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Beach Master Unit 1, and Fleet Surgical Team 1 from San Diego and Assault Craft Unit 5 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Setogiri (DD 156), back, operates alongside aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) in the Arabian Sea on April 19, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), Carrier Air Wing 3 and IKE’s escorts are operating in the North Arabian Sea after arriving in U.S. Central Command in early April to support the ongoing anti-ISIS Operation Inherent Resolve. CENTCOM commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie requested Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin keep the strike group in CENTCOM instead of continuing on with its planned operations in other regions, defense officials told USNI News.

While the Biden White House has set a Sept. 11, 2021 deadline for a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, it’s unclear how long a strike group would be required to be in the region or if it would be asked to extend beyond the typical six-month deployment length. On Friday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the Eisenhower strike group would cover the withdrawal, NBC News reported.

Carrier Strike Group 2

USS Laboon (DDG-58), front, and guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG-58) operate in formation with the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG-61), not pictured, during a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf on April 19, 2021. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) in the Arabian Sea on April 24, 2021. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruisers

USS Monterey (CG-61) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise in the Persian Gulf on April 19, 2021. US Navy Photo

  • USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
  • USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.*
    *The cruiser has been pier-side in Norfolk, Va., undergoing repairs since late February and left for sea trials last week to test the repairs.

Destroyer Squadron 22

USS Laboon (DDG-58) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command underway replenishment oiler USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8) in the Arabian Sea on April 21, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

  • USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
  • USS Mitscher (DDG-57), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
  • USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In Rota, Spain

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) and Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) conduct a foreign object and debris walkdown on the ships flight deck prior to flight operations on April 22, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit “arrived at Naval Station Rota, Spain, for its mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR), April 23, 2021. Iwo Jima’s maintenance visit comes after more than two months of constant underway operations including a pre-deployment exercise, transiting the Atlantic Ocean, and interoperability exercises with U.S. Second Fleet, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and the United Kingdom’s armed forces,” according to the Navy.

Seaman Cedric Elliott, center, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), handles line during a sea and anchor evolution on April 17, 2021. US Navy Photo

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In the Mediterranean Sea

Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC-1142) arrives at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain on April 14, 2021. US Navy Photo

USCGC Hamilton (WMSL-753) is in Naples, Italy. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is on deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. Vice Admiral Gene Black, Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, visited Hamilton on April 23.

Sentinel-class fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC-1141) and USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC-1142) are in the Mediterranean and will continue to their new homeport of Manama, Bahrain. The pair are replacing the Island-class ships currently in operation under the Navy’s U.S. 5th Fleet command.

In the Western Atlantic

Damage Controlman 3rd Class William Cleverly investigates simulated damage during a general quarters drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) on April 22, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Area. Kearsarge is at the beginning of a training and work-up cycle after completing a one-year maintenance availability in December 2020.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes. Navy officials announced on Saturday that sailors aboard Ford had successfully completed Combat Systems Ship’s Qualification Trials (CSSQT).

In the Eastern Pacific

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) 2nd Class Evelyn Martin Del CampoGarcia, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD-27), observes a CH-53E Super Stallion before takeoff, April 21, 2021. US Marine Corps Photo

USS Essex (LHD-2) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.