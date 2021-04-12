USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 12, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 12, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

297

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 53 17 70

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 4 2 18 20 58 102

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan. Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka on Nov. 14. Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a winter maintenance period in Yokosuka.

Reagan’s selected restricted availability (SRA) is being “conducted by Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (IMF) Detachment Yokosuka employees, along with PSNS & IMF and Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees on temporary duty to Japan and the Ship Repair Facility in Yokosuka,” according to the service.

In the South China Sea

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked exercised last week in the South China Sea. The drills came as tensions have increased between Manila and Beijing over a Chinese maritime militia incursion into the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, reported USNI News on Friday.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

The Makin Island ARG on the tail end of its deployment to the Middle East and Pacific and is headed back to the West Coast.

The ARG includes amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) and amphibious transport docks USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25). The 15th MEU includes the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element composed of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element composed of Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element composed of Combat Logistics Battalion 15. Other units include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Beach Master Unit 1, and Fleet Surgical Team 1 from San Diego and Assault Craft Unit 5 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is now operating in the North Arabian Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruisers



USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.*

*The cruiser has been pier-side in Norfolk, Va., undergoing repairs since late February.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mitscher (DDG-57), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va

In the Celtic Sea

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed on Mar. 25 and are now operating in the Celtic Sea, just south of Ireland.

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In the Mediterranean Sea

According to the Coast Guard, “the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) with the Sentinel-class fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) are in the Mediterranean. Hamilton is escorting the fast response cutters prior to conducting a patrol in the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet area of responsibility.” Crews on Moulthrope and Goldman will continue to their new homeport of Manama, Bahrain. The pair are replacing the Island-class ships currently in operation under the Navy’s U.S. 5th Fleet command.

“Moulthrope and Goldman are the first two of six Sentinel-class ships headed to U.S. Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. Established in 2002 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA played a critical role in maritime security and maritime infrastructure protection operations. It is the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest unit outside of the United States. PATFORSWA is currently providing U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and U.S. Central Command with combat-ready assets, utilizing the Coast Guard’s unique access to foreign territorial seas and ports, formulating strong and independent relationships with patterns throughout the Arabian Gulf, and leveraging the full-spectrum, flexible vessel boarding capabilities and maritime country engagements on the shore,” the Coast Guard said.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway in the Virginia Capes. Kearsarge is at the beginning of a training and work-up cycle after completing a one-year maintenance availability in December 2020.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.