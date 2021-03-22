USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 22, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 22, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

298

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 59 18 77

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 2 2 20 19 52 96

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka on Nov. 14. Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a winter maintenance period in Yokosuka.

USS America (LHA-6) is in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Indian Ocean

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the eastern Indian Ocean south of Indonesia and conducted a live-fire exercise on March 12.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS John Finn (DDG-113), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the Gulf of Oman

Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) and USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7) conducted an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. 5th Fleet spokesman told USNI News on Friday. Makin Island was accompanied by guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG-73) during the transit, according to ship spotters. Puller has been forward deployed out of Bahrain since 2017.

The big-deck amphibious warship entered the Persian Gulf on Feb. 8 along with elements of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Embarked on Makin Island is a detachment of Marine F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced). According to 5th Fleet, the air detachment supported the Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Enduring Freedom, but the fleet did not specify if the F-35Bs conducted strike operations. While in the Persian Gulf, Makin Island made a port visit to Manama, Bahrain, from Feb. 15 to 21.

“France, Belgium, Japan and the U.S. in Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise (GASWEX) 21, a multilateral maritime exercise in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman,” the Navy said last week.

“Participants include ships and aircraft from the French Charles De Gaulle carrier strike group, auxiliary ship FS Var (A 608), frigates FS Provence (D 652) and FS Chevalier Paul (D 621), Belgian frigate BNS Leopold I (F 930), and Japanese destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109). U.S. forces include the Makin Island amphibious ready group (ARG) with embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG-73) and various aircraft including F-35, P-8, MH-60, Air Force F-16s, E-3 and tankers.”

The ARG includes amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25). The 15th MEU includes the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element composed of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element composed of Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element composed of Combat Logistics Battalion 15. Other units include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Beach Master Unit 1, and Fleet Surgical Team 1 from San Diego and Assault Craft Unit 5 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

In the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is operating in U.S. 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea. Guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG-61) and guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), both operating as part of the CSG, are now in the Black Sea. Monterey transited the Bosporus on Friday and Thomas Hudner on Saturday.

According to 6th Fleet, “upon entering the Black Sea, Monterey conducted multi-domain air and surface warfare integration operations with F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group’s Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Turkish and U.S. Air Forces Europe and Africa KC-135s, a Navy P-8A from Commander, Task Force 67, and NATO aircraft. These operations are part of a continual integration of air and maritime units operating across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.”

Over the weekend, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) pulled in to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, for a port visit.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruisers



USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.*

*The cruiser has been pier-side in Norfolk, Va. undergoing repairs since late February.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.