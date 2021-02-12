USS Wasp Sailor Dies From COVID-19 Complications

A sailor assigned to an amphibious warship based in Norfolk, Va., died on Friday from complications related to COVID-19, Expeditionary Strike Group 2 announced on Friday.

The sailor, assigned to USS Wasp (LHD-1), was hospitalized on Jan. 17 at Sentara Princess Anne hospital in Virginia Beach, Va., and then transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Jan. 29, according to ESG 2.

“We offer our condolences and join the sailor’s family, friends and shipmates in mourning the loss of this sailor. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” reads the statement.

This is the fourth active-duty sailor who has died of COVID-19 complications. On Feb. 2, Navy boot camp instructor Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas, 50, died in quarantine at home after contracting the virus. On Feb. 4, Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Second Class Petty Officer Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, assigned to the Blue crew of USS Tennessee (SSBN-734) died in a Florida hospital.

In April, Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, died in a hospital in Guam after contracting the virus while serving aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71).

Two reserve sailors have also died. Builder 2nd Class Nathan Huff Bishop, 33, a U.S. Navy Reserve sailor assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Akron, Ohio, died on Dec. 1. Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Abdigafar Salad Warsame, 52, assigned to NOSC Columbus, Ohio, died last month.

According to a Feb. 10 update from the Navy, 49 Navy civilians, 21 Navy contractors and one dependent have also died of the disease. A total of 52,312 COVID-19 cases have been reported, with 30,998 of those being military personnel. This week there are 4,720 active cases across military, civilian, contractor and dependent personnel, with ten military personnel hospitalized as of Feb. 10.

