Search Ends for Missing USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor

The Navy and Coast Guard have ended the search for a sailor believed to have gone overboard from aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on Thursday, U.S. 3rd Fleet announced.

“The search ended at sunset Saturday after Theodore Roosevelt, USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), USS Russell (DDG-59), USS Howard (DDG-83), USS Charleston (LCS-18), USS Portland (LPD 27) the U.S. Coast Guard and both fixed and rotary wing air assets searched more than 607 square nautical miles for more than 55 hours,” a Saturday evening statement reads.

Family members identified the missing sailor as Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Goolsby, 20, from San Antonio, Texas.

Goolsby joined the Navy last year and was preparing for his first deployment aboard the carrier, family members told USNI News.

“The loss of our sailor is felt deeply by all on board,” Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt, said in the statement. “The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate.”

The carrier and its air wing were preparing for their second deployment this year after a deployment that was interrupted earlier this year with a COVID-19 outbreak that infected more than 1,200 of the 4,800 sailors assigned to the carrier and killed one, Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr.

TR and its strike group and air wing departed San Diego on Monday for a sustainment exercise that would be followed by its second deployment of 2020.

The sailor’s family was notified prior to ending the search efforts.

Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, said, “The Carrier Strike Group Nine team sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our missing shipmate. I offer my thanks to all the sailors and Coast Guardsmen who were involved in the search.”

The incident remains under investigation.