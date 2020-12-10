Several Ships Conducting Search and Rescue for Possible Man-Overboard from USS Theodore Roosevelt

Several ships are conducting search and rescue operations off Southern California after a possible man-overboard situation onboard aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71).

U.S. 3rd Fleet announced tonight that TR “initiated search and rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. Three search and rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one Sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster.”

Carrier strike group and other nearby Navy and Coast Guard assets – including USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), USS Russell (DDG-59), USS Howard (DDG-83) and USS Charleston (LCS-18) – are participating in the search and rescue efforts.

Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group and air wing departed San Diego on Monday for a sustainment exercise that would be followed by its second deployment this year. The strike group deployed from January to July in a deployment that was most notable for a massive COVID-19 outbreak that infected more than 1,200 of the 4,800 sailors assigned to the carrier and killed one, Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr.

The strike group had been operating locally and conducting maintenance in San Diego since its July return, in preparation for this second deployment this cycle.

The following is the complete statement.

USS Theodore Roosevelt Man Overboard

Eastern Pacific (Dec. 10) — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is conducting search and rescue efforts in support of a possible Sailor overboard off the coast of Southern California, Dec. 10.

The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. Three search and rescue helicopters and a rigid hull inflatable boat were launched in response, and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster.

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), USS Russell (DDG-59), and USS Howard (DDG-83), and USS Charleston (LCS-18) are participating in the search and rescue efforts.