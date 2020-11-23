USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 23, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 23, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship. This post has been updated.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 50 29 79

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 4 5 15 15 59 99

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) finished a more-than-five-month patrol in the Pacific — a 20-year record.

Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, on November 14, the Navy said in a news release. Reagan had been on patrol for 159 days, the longest patrol for a Japan-based carrier since 1999. In 1999, then Forward Deployed Naval Force-based carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) was on patrol for 176 days in the Middle East and the Western Pacific, according to USNI News carrier deployment data.

Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a maintenance period in Yokosuka.

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Indian Ocean

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet off the West coast of India.

The carrier strike group drilled with forces from Australia, India and Japan in Malabar 2020, Nov. 20, according to a U.S. Navy release.

“The events of Phase II of Malabar included a photo exercise, night operations, air defense exercises, helicopter cross-deck evolutions, carrier landing approaches, underway replenishment approaches, gunnery exercises and antisubmarine warfare exercises.”

Nimitz operated with Indian carrier INS Vikramaditya as part of the exercise.

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Middle Pacific

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Middle Pacific. USS Makin Island (LHD-8) with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embarked are headed west. 15th MEU Marines and sailors have been embarked aboard Makin Island, USS Somerset (LPD-25) and USS San Diego (LPD-22) for a month while conducting graduation training exercises. As of Friday, the ARG/MEU had completed the exercise and was available for national tasking, a defense official confirmed to USNI News on Monday.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Wasp (LHD-1) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.

