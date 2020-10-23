2 Killed in Navy T-6B Texan II Trainer Crash in Alabama

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II training aircraft crashed in Alabama, killing both aircrew onboard.

The crash occurred in Foley, which is located near the Alabama shore about 30 miles west of Pensacola, Fla., around 5 p.m. local time, according to a Navy news release.

The Navy and local law enforcement reported there were no casualties on the ground. However, the plane landed in a residential neighborhood and damaged at least one house, according to local press reports.Top of Form

The T-6B Texan II is a tandem-seat, turboprop trainer used to train Navy and Marine Corps pilots in flight school. According to the Navy, “there are currently 245 Navy T-6Bs serving the Chief of Naval Air Training at NAS Whiting Field and NAS Corpus Christi, Texas.”

NAS Whiting Field is located just north of Pensacola, however the Navy did not specify from where the downed aircraft took off.

These two fatalities are the first for the Navy and Marine Corps in more than a year. The services reported on Oct. 19 that they each had zero aviation-related fatalities in Fiscal Year 2020, which ended Sept. 30. On Oct. 20, an F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore experienced a mishap during a routine training flight in the Superior Valley, just south of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, according to the Navy. The pilot ejected safely and was taken to a local medical facility for examination.

The following is the full statement from the Navy:

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 p.m. CST today. The aircrew did not survive the crash. We are not aware of any civilian casualties this time. The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification. The incident is currently under investigation. The Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities.