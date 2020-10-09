2020 U.S. Navy Board of Inspection and Survey Annual Report

The following is the 2020 report from the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey. The report to Congress is an annual summary of the health of the Navy’s fleet.

According to Naval Sea Systems Command, “The Board of Inspection and Survey was initially established in 1868 by Congress to ensure that the ships of the United States Navy are properly equipped for prompt, reliable, sustained mission readiness at sea. In 1882, Congress enacted legislation which established the Board of Inspection and Survey under statutory authority, U.S Code Title 10, 7304, which requires a Board of Naval Officers to conduct a Material Inspection of all naval ships at least once every three years, if practicable. INSURV has been operating continuously under this authority since that date.”

From the report

The overall Fleet material condition shows a negative trend over the last two years. Surface ships along with the single CVN inspection executed this year drove this trend. Submarine MI results remain relatively steady. The FYI 9 Fleet average is within a standard deviation of the 6-year average. Overall, some functional areas and subsystems remain degraded or show declining trends, indicative of areas where material readiness is stressed.

New construction DDG, SSN, EPF, and LCS programs are mature programs. The LCS build programs showed significant improvement in FY 19, however additional focus is required for both FREEDOM and INDEPENDENCE variants with respect to the MK 110 gun system, aviation, and platform lift deficiencies at Final Contract Trial.

Download the document here.