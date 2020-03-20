Naval Special Warfare Reports First Coronavirus Case

A special operations sailor has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Naval Special Warfare Command announced late Thursday.

The second-class petty officer was training at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor when the sailor tested positive for the virus.

“The individual is currently isolated on base and restricted in movement in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and prevention guidelines,” read the statement. “The other members of the group who were in close contact with the sailor are also quarantined on base out of an abundance of caution. They remain in close contact with medical professionals at time.”

Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen train frequently in the Pacific Northwest around Puget Sound. In the last several years, Naval Special Warfare Command has expanded training in the region in the parkland near the sound surrounding the Seattle area.

Seattle suburb Kirkland has the first major U.S. hotspot for the COVID-19 virus that has spread throughout the region.

On Thursday, Navy officials told USNI News that the San Diego, Calif., based hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19). The governors of California and Washington have both requested President Donald Trump to send the hospital ship to their respective states.

Since the outbreak of the virus, the Navy has reported about a dozen confirmed cases across the fleet from pier-side ships USS Boxer (LHD-4), USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), and USS Coronado (LCS-4) and installations in Florida, Virginia, California and Italy.

Naval Special Warfare Confirms First Positive COVID-19 Case Onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor

U.S. Special Operations Command and the Navy are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with local agencies, base tenant commands, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and the local community.