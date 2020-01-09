Navy Message Authorizing SWO Leather Jacket

The following is the Jan. 9, 2019 Navy message, Management and Control of the Surface Warfare Officer Leather Jacket.

SUBJ/OPNAVINST 10126.5 MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL OF THE SURFACE WARFARE OFFICER LEATHER JACKET//

RMKS/1. This NAVADMIN announces the release of reference (a) and the implementation of the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) leather jacket as organizational clothing. Reference (a) establishes inventory and management policies, eligibility criteria and procedures that facilitate the control and accountability of the SWO leather jacket. Strict procurement controls, proper distribution oversight, management of inventories, issues and disposition will be implemented and maintained as outlined in this instruction.

2. Eligibility of Wear Criteria. The SWO leather jacket is designated as organizational clothing with the exclusive designation for SWO community members of the U.S. Navy. Eligibility criteria for issue and wear are as follows:

a. Active, Reserve and Full-Time Support (FTS) officers with designators 1110, 1115, 1117 who have earned the SWO qualification in line with reference (b) are authorized to wear.

b. SWOs with designator 1113 are authorized to wear the SWO leather jacket if issued while on Active-Duty or during reserve support assignments.

c. Officers who earn a surface warfare qualification and are issued a SWO leather jacket while serving in designators 1110, 1115 and 1117 and transfer to other designators are authorized to continue wearing the SWO leather jacket. Officers who transferred from designators 1110, 1115 and 1117 prior to the date of this instruction will not be issued a SWO leather jacket.

d. Retired SWOs will not be issued SWO leather jacket.

3. Description. The SWO leather jacket is constructed of black leather with a center front zipper fastener, knitted cuffs and waistband, pointed collar and is fully lined. It also has two patch pockets with flaps on the front and a name patch made of loop fastener tape (Velcro) on the left chest. The back of the jacket has bellows on each side.

4. Occasion for Wear. As organizational clothing, the SWO leather jacket is primarily worn at-sea with at-sea uniforms. Ashore, the SWO leather jacket may be worn as an optional outer garment with service uniforms only.

5. Manner of Wear. The SWO leather jacket will be worn squarely on the shoulders, zipped three-fourths of the way up, collar down and sleeves fully extended but will not extend beyond the lower knuckle of the thumb. The standard leather name patch, as described in reference (c), will be worn to denote the identity of the wearer. The unit commanding officer will determine the manner of wear during General Quarters and damage control evolutions.

6. Availability/Issue. The SWO leather jacket availability for issue and wear is planned to commence June 2020. Outfitting and procedures for requesting issuance and distribution is outlined in reference (a).

7. Address questions regarding this NAVADMIN to Logistics-Supply Chain Operations-Lifecycle Management, OPNAV N412C, via e-mail to LCDR Adam Hilliard at adam.hilliard(at)navy.mil. Questions regarding SWO leather jacket program management, issuance and distribution should be addressed to Mr. Todd Nelms, SWO Leather Jacket Program Manager at todd.nelms1(at)navy.mil.

8. Retain this NAVADMIN until policy changes are incorporated in reference (c), superseded or canceled, whichever occurs first.

9. Released by Vice Admiral John B. Nowell, Jr, N1.//

BT