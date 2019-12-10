USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 10, 2019

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 10, 2019, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

292

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 42 50 92

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 2 0 1 19 19 55 96

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka. USS America (LHA-6) has arrived in its new homeport of Sasebo.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in the North Arabian Sea. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) had departed its old homeport of Norfolk, Va., in April and will shift homeports to San Diego, Calif., upon completion of deployment. USS Harry S Truman (CVN-75) is now operating in the Mediterranean Sea and on the way to replace Lincoln.

Aircraft carrier

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va. (shifting to San Diego, Calif., upon completion of deployment)

Carrier Air Wing 7

CVW 7, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Night Dippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 — USS Lassen (DDG-82), USS Farragut (DDG-99) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) — are now supporting the Abraham Lincoln CSG.

Guided-missile Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Central Mediterranean

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the Mediterranean Sea and within the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. The CSG will ultimately take the Abraham Lincoln CSG’s place in the U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of responsibility. This deployment will be the Truman strike group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Surface Escorts

USS Bainbridge (DDG-96), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Eastern Pacific

Carriers USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) and amphibious warship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) are underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas, conducting system testing and training. USNI News was one of the first news outlets to go underway on the carrier during its training period.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas, conducting carrier qualifications for Navy pilots.

USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74) is underway in the Jacksonville Operating Areas. Stennis will begin its refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) process in 2020.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.